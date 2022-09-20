Burleson & Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fisker by 140.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fisker by 34.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the first quarter worth $59,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fisker by 57.1% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the first quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FSR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,407,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.52 and a current ratio of 10.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.09. Fisker Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 63.67% and a negative net margin of 610,674.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fisker from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.77.

Fisker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

