Burleson & Company LLC Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Burleson & Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
KO stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.76. The company had a trading volume of 244,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,612,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
