Burleson & Company LLC Decreases Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Burleson & Company LLC trimmed its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,997 shares during the period. Enphase Energy makes up about 1.2% of Burleson & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 780.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.17.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $7,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,810,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $7,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,810,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 203,271 shares of company stock worth $56,273,642 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $3.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,824. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.51. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $324.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.47.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

