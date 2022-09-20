Burleson & Company LLC Invests $808,000 in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $959,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $89,000. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,495,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,540,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $820,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.76. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,200. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.01. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $35.43.

