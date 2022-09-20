Burleson & Company LLC Sells 2,912 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Burleson & Company LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,077.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 109,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,435. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $166.75 and a 1 year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

