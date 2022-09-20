Burleson & Company LLC Sells 99 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Burleson & Company LLC lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,772,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.
Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,790. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $261.59. The company has a market capitalization of $97.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,571,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.85.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
