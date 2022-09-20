Burleson & Company LLC Takes $79,000 Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 803.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 520.2% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 807.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1,640.3% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FFIN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.08. 4,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,941. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.87 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 42.97% and a return on equity of 14.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.28 per share, with a total value of $181,804.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 898,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,969,849.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. StockNews.com upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.