C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 11,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 15.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of C3.ai stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 48,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,720. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $53.82.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.02 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 85.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

AI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $38,562.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 363,926 shares in the company, valued at $6,619,813.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,961 shares of company stock worth $72,297. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

