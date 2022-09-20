CACHE Gold (CGT) Price Hits $54.47 on Top Exchanges

CACHE Gold (CGT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CACHE Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $54.47 or 0.00286455 BTC on exchanges. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $4.30 million and $29,017.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
CACHE Gold Coin Profile
CACHE Gold’s launch date was February 21st, 2020. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins and its circulating supply is 78,923 coins. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
