Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

Caleres Stock Up 2.0 %

Caleres stock opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. Caleres has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $927.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 57.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caleres from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caleres from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $36,054.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,421,304.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,442. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $36,054.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,421,304.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,040 shares of company stock worth $1,236,110 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.