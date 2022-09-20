Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 169,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,851,000 after acquiring an additional 25,094 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $196.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

