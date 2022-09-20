Calton & Associates Inc. Has $466,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.8% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7,923.8% during the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,841,000 after buying an additional 63,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $416.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $418.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.72. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.