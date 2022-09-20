Calton & Associates Inc. Has $763,000 Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PECO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PECO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.2 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

NASDAQ PECO opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.75. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.66, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.32. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $36.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 386.21%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.