Calton & Associates Inc. Has $958,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 382,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,191,000 after acquiring an additional 18,653 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $650,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDP stock opened at $72.84 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $66.22 and a 12-month high of $101.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.10 and a 200-day moving average of $74.92.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

