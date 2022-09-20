Calton & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF comprises 2.2% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 457,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 127,445 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth $2,429,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 376,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 32,365 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $29.97 and a 12 month high of $30.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.37.

