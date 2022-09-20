Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 197 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $111.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.02. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $66.42 and a 12 month high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

