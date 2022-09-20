Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 2,727 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.54 and a twelve month high of $63.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.50.

