Calton & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,794 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 99,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 28,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 148,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,984 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average of $31.10.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.