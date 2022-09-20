Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 1,155 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 24,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 163,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,221,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $148.98 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.