Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,598 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,362,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.23% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $95,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,228,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,206,000 after acquiring an additional 390,111 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,155,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,375,000 after acquiring an additional 60,135 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,600,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92,727 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,546,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,913,000 after acquiring an additional 129,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,015,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,383,000 after acquiring an additional 31,445 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.02. 2,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,939. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.52. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.86 and a 12-month high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

