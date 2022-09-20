Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 828,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,896 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $314,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 979.8% in the second quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,821,000 after buying an additional 131,200 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $389.13. 107,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,685,231. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $405.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.32. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.