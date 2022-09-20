Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,823 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $38,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,123,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,051,750,000 after buying an additional 62,798 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,263,000 after buying an additional 381,362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,078,000 after buying an additional 637,575 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after buying an additional 3,438,481 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded down $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.07. 772,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,354,964. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.89.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

