Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,649 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $45,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JPST remained flat at $50.14 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,282,086 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.16.

