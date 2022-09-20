Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $74.87 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,891 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.73% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $74,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,971,000 after buying an additional 2,932,343 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,539,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,288,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,570,000 after purchasing an additional 575,737 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,370,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,120,000 after buying an additional 491,126 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 585,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,941,000 after buying an additional 375,955 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.98. The company had a trading volume of 12,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,317. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.50. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $63.67.

