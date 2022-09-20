Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 442,176 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,308,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,176 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $108,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 56,060 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $81.54. The company had a trading volume of 95,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,982. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.88. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.53 and a 52 week high of $86.24.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

