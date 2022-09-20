Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,505 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $45,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,716,452,000 after purchasing an additional 520,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 48.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after buying an additional 5,007,342 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after buying an additional 801,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.16. 64,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,190,870. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.21. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $361.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

