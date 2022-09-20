Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 126,717 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,017,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,717 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $78,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 201,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,640. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.88 and a 200-day moving average of $78.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $90.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

