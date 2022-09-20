Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 11,900,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after purchasing an additional 228,912 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 10,052,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,532,000 after acquiring an additional 338,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 360.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,088,000 after buying an additional 6,407,271 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,489,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,341,585. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.85 and a beta of 0.94. Cameco has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.89.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

