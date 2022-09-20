Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

CPB has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

NYSE:CPB traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,669. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,358,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,348 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.62% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 819,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after buying an additional 59,600 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 61.0% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 63.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

