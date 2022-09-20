Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kitwave Group (LON:KITW)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Kitwave Group (LON:KITW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 345 ($4.17) price target on the stock.

Kitwave Group Stock Down 1.6 %

KITW opened at GBX 152.50 ($1.84) on Friday. Kitwave Group has a twelve month low of GBX 129.50 ($1.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 194 ($2.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 172.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £106.75 million and a PE ratio of 1,173.08.

Get Kitwave Group alerts:

Kitwave Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Kitwave Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Kitwave Group Company Profile

Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers through a network of 6 depots.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kitwave Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kitwave Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.