Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL) Short Interest Update

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Canna-Global Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNGL traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,166. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. Canna-Global Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Institutional Trading of Canna-Global Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. RPO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 386,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 270,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 1,211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 353,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 326,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 949,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 173,344 shares in the last quarter.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

