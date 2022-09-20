Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Up 14.5% in August

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,600 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the August 15th total of 198,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 133.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

CPXWF stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.59. 215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091. Capital Power has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.45.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

