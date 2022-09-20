Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CSWC. Raymond James dropped their price target on Capital Southwest from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Capital Southwest from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of CSWC opened at $18.23 on Friday. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $501.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.97%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 156.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 98,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

