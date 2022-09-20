Carbon Price Reaches $0.0194 on Major Exchanges (CRBN)

Carbon (CRBN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $641,291.37 and $13,525.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Carbon has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00119690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005267 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.37 or 0.00881353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s launch date was October 21st, 2020. Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,982,100 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio.

Carbon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon (CRBN) is the token behind the Carbon platform. It’s a utility token offering access to features including advertising within the Carbon network, tipping users, entering gaming competitions, special access to paid channels and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

