Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Short Interest Update

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the August 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 747,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRBU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,626. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. Caribou Biosciences has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $694.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRBU. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Caribou Biosciences

In other news, insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $485,242.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,389,101.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,319,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,038 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,027,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 54,578 shares during the period. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 570,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after buying an additional 220,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

