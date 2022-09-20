Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVAGet Rating) shares shot up 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.64 and last traded at $32.64. 28,441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,115,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAVA shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Cassava Sciences Trading Up 11.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.71.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cassava Sciences

In other Cassava Sciences news, Director Sanford Robertson acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,024,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,202,387.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James William Kupiec bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.44 per share, with a total value of $61,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 100,000 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,024,765 shares in the company, valued at $21,202,387.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 141,159 shares of company stock worth $3,040,198 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

