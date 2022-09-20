Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.64 and last traded at $32.64. 28,441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,115,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAVA shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Cassava Sciences Trading Up 11.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cassava Sciences news, Director Sanford Robertson acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,024,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,202,387.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James William Kupiec bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.44 per share, with a total value of $61,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 100,000 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,024,765 shares in the company, valued at $21,202,387.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 141,159 shares of company stock worth $3,040,198 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

