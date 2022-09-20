CBC.network (CBC) Trading 7.2% Lower This Week

CBC.network (CBC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One CBC.network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. CBC.network has a market cap of $1.29 million and $59,571.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CBC.network has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005120 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,537.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00058072 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010421 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00062926 BTC.

CBC.network Coin Profile

CBC.network is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin.

CBC.network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. Telegram | Medium | Reddit “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBC.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CBC.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

