CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP decreased its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of CBIZ worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 27,297 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 111,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,559,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,108,000 after purchasing an additional 331,312 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth $1,898,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 76.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,626,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,248,000 after purchasing an additional 702,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at CBIZ
In other news, insider Chris Spurio sold 32,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $1,475,619.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,135.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $43,215.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,917,549.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Spurio sold 32,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $1,475,619.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,588 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,135.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,131 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
