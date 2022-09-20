CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.95

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 11170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,252,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 112,590 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 482,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Company Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

