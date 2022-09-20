CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Sebastian Rubino Sells 400 Shares

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) Director Sebastian Rubino sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.72, for a total value of C$27,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,447,938.56.

Sebastian Rubino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 1st, Sebastian Rubino sold 9,378 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.52, for a total value of C$595,653.05.

CCL Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE:CCL.B traded down C$0.30 on Tuesday, hitting C$67.44. 27,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,974. The stock has a market cap of C$11.93 billion and a PE ratio of 20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$64.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.54. CCL Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$53.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Pi Financial boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.44.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

