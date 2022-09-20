Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CDR opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $395.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $29.26.

Cedar Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $19.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.14%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Michael Andrew Franklin bought 4,790 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,337.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,767. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cedar Realty Trust news, Director Darcy Morris sold 996,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $28,701,069.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,924.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Andrew Franklin bought 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $49,337.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,767. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDR. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 273.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

