Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Gap Down to $4.28

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $4.15. Cellebrite DI shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 930 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CLBT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair lowered Cellebrite DI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut their target price on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.71.
Cellebrite DI Trading Down 2.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $788.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38.
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.
