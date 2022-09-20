Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Gap Down to $4.28

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $4.15. Cellebrite DI shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 930 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLBT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair lowered Cellebrite DI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut their target price on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

The stock has a market cap of $788.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Cellebrite DI by 53.5% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,069,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,869 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 5.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,352,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after buying an additional 129,244 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 303.6% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,296,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,379 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its position in Cellebrite DI by 3.2% in the second quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 2,202,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after acquiring an additional 68,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 601,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,633 shares during the last quarter. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

