Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 1,578 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 41.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 517.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 19.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $413,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PKG opened at $124.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $116.60 and a 12-month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.71.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

