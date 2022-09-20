Centrifuge (CFG) Market Cap Tops $105.45 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001725 BTC on exchanges. Centrifuge has a market cap of $105.45 million and approximately $587,418.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00118945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00871033 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 317,624,602 coins. The Reddit community for Centrifuge is https://reddit.com/r/Centrifuge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge token (CFG) is a crypto-economic primitive and a native token that utilizes a nominated-Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm to stake validators and provide incentives for Centrifuge adoption. CFG empowers holders to guide the development of Centrifuge through on-chain governance.”

