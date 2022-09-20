Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a $146.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NTLA. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.82.
Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of NTLA stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $155.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
