Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a $146.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NTLA. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.82.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $155.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.