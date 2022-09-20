Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:CNTQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:CNTQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 15,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTQ. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 by 32.2% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the first quarter valued at $252,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Stock Performance

CNTQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,085. Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $11.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14.

About Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

