Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Short Interest Down 9.0% in August

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,600 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 265,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Utilities

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $324,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,516 shares in the company, valued at $11,095,701. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 100.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 15.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1,370.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

CPK traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $117.43 and a one year high of $146.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 42.54%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

