China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.42

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
China Everbright Environment Group Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.
About China Everbright Environment Group
China Everbright Environment Group Limited, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste and leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Everbright Environment Group (CHFFF)
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
Receive News & Ratings for China Everbright Environment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Everbright Environment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.