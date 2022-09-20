ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the August 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 461,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
ChromaDex Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CDXC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 476 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,780. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $6.98.
ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 99.51% and a negative net margin of 41.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChromaDex
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDXC shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ChromaDex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of ChromaDex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChromaDex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.48.
About ChromaDex
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChromaDex (CDXC)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.