ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the August 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 461,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDXC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 476 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,780. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 99.51% and a negative net margin of 41.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChromaDex

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 41.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDXC shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ChromaDex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of ChromaDex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChromaDex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.48.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Featured Articles

