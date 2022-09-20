Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Holdings Cut by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up 2.4% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.64.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.69 and a 1-year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.